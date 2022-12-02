PM Mishustin confident Russia and Uzbekistan can increase trade to $10 bln

SAMARKAND, December 2. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is confident that Russia and Uzbekistan will be able to achieve their goal - to increase bilateral trade to $10 bln, he said on Friday.

Mishustin recalled that the presidents of the two countries had set the goal - to increase bilateral trade to $10 bln. "I am confident that we can do it. To achieve this ambitious goal, we need a new boost, to use all available resources in key areas that will become drivers of trade and economic cooperation," Mishustin said.

Mishustin said earlier on Friday that Russia and Uzbekistan set a record in terms of trade volume in 10 months of 2022. "It is important that, despite the difficult situation in global world trade, our trade and economic cooperation is constantly strengthening, developing and covering new areas," Mishustin said.

He noted that at the end of 2021, Russia became the main trading partner of Uzbekistan, ahead of China, and mutual turnover increased by 17%. According to him, "in January-October, there was an increase [in trade] by over 30%."