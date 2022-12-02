Russia does not intend to force out foreign grain traders, says Agriculture Minister

SAMARKAND, December 2. /TASS/. Russia has no intention to force out foreign grain traders, but if they decide to leave the market, it will find a replacement for them, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev told reporters on Friday.

In September, head of VTB Andrey Kostin proposed limiting the work of foreign grain traders in Russia.

"You know, we have been working on this topic and our position is the same - we will not expel anyone. If our [foreign] colleagues want to leave, then we will look for those who are ready to replace them, and we will not expel anyone," Patrushev said.

When asked if the Ministry of Agriculture plans to increase grain purchases for the intervention fund, he said: "I think that it will be about three million tons by the end of the year."