Western actions undermined trust in world currencies, says Russian Prime Minister

SAMARKAND, December 2. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin believes that the actions of the West have undermined trust in world currencies and the concept of the inviolability of property. He expressed his opinion speaking at the Russian-Uzbek business forum on Friday.

"Many trade, production, and logistics ties that previously suffered from the coronavirus pandemic have faced new challenges. Moreover, the actions of Western countries have undermined such key concepts for business as business reputation, inviolability of property, the obligation to fulfill contracts and trust in global currencies," Mishustin said.

"In this situation, existing and future challenges can only be effectively countered by working together," the head of the Russian government added.

He stressed that "the world economy and global markets are in a state of turbulence," and also recalled the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin that the world has entered a period of fundamental transformations.