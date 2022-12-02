Russia-Uzbekistan trade turnover reaches record-breaking levels — PM Mishustin

SAMARKAND, December 2. /TASS/. Russia and Uzbekistan set a record in terms of trade volume in 10 months of 2022, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during talks on Friday with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov.

"It is important that, despite the difficult situation in global world trade, our trade and economic cooperation is constantly strengthening, developing and covering new areas," Mishustin said.

He noted that at the end of 2021, Russia became the main trading partner of Uzbekistan, ahead of China, and mutual turnover increased by 17%. According to him, "in January-October, there was an increase [in trade] by over 30%."

Mishustin said he believes that the countries will soon fulfill their goal and bring the trade turnover to $10 bln. He added that Moscow and Tashkent have good prospects for deepening cooperation in industry, agriculture, energy, and transport.