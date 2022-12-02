Euro exchange rate surpasses 65 rubles on Moscow Exchange first since July 7

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The euro exchange rate surpassed 65 rubles during foreign currency trading on Moscow Exchange on Friday for the first time since July 7, according to trading data.

As of 07:04 am Moscow time, the euro was up by 1.25% to 65.2 rubles.

By 07:13 am the euro exchange rate narrowed gains to 0.66% trading at 64.82 rubles. The dollar exchange rate was flat against the opening at 61.51 rubles, according to trading data as of 07:12 am.

As trading opened on Moscow Exchange the dollar exchange rate against the ruble gained 1.25 kopecks compared with the previous closing to 61.5 rubles. The euro exchange rate went up by 47.75 kopecks to 64.88 rubles.

Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate against the ruble fell by 4.1 kopecks to 8.683 rubles.