Every fifth country either has recession risk or is already in it, says agency

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Every fifth country either has serious risks of a recession starting within one quarter or is already in a state of recession, according to a commentary on the possibility of a global recession scenario in 2022-2023 released by the Russian Analytical Credit Rating Agency (ACRA).

"With moderately conservative assumptions the event pattern of the outgoing year, as the agency suggests, will lead to growth of global economy being at least 1.5-2 p.p. per annum lower than the potential in 2022 and 2023. Every fifth country either has serious risks of a recession starting within one quarter or the countries are already in a recession, according to ACRA’s estimates," the document said.

Analysts also said that in the event of realization of systemic risks in the financial sector at least in one of the largest economies, roughly the same number of countries will be on the verge of a recession. The latest condition in particular is necessary for a global recession, the agency believes.

Within the next two years even in case of the lack of a global recession the growth rates of international trade will be at least 2-3 p.p. lower than potential ones, ACRA said. Global inflation will be 5-7 p.p. higher than the levels projected in early 2022, which will also precondition a higher level of short-term rates.

"Amid historically high energy and food prices this means additional risks for growth of social unrest and a decline in budget stability in a number of countries. Meanwhile, the situation with economic activity and budgets in the regional context is heterogeneous: Central and Eastern Europe, as well as the Baltic states, are facing the strongest shocks, whereas Central Asia, the Middle East, the Caucasian countries and some American states feel themselves slightly better so far," analysts wrote.