Russian fertilizer export may drop 17% in 2022 — Association

PERM, December 1. /TASS/. Exports of mineral fertilizers from Russia are expected to fall by 17% year-on-year as of 2022 year-end, Executive Director of the Russian Fertilizers Producers Association said on Thursday.

"Exports of mineral fertilizers surged by almost 28% since 2013, to nearly 38 mln metric tons in the physical weight in 2021. However, the export is expected to decline by 17% in 2022 against 2021. The main reason is the unprecedented sanction pressure: it is impossible to perform financial operations, insure cargo and so on," Maxim Kuznetsov said.

The fact that Russian port facilities are insufficiently adapted to mineral fertilizer transshipments also affected export volumes, the Executive Director said. "The volume of existing port facilities for mineral fertilizer transshipment in Russia stands at 31.4 mln metric tons. About 21 mln metric tons in the physical weight and almost 14 mln metric tons of bulk [mineral fertilizers] and ammonia were shipped in addition through Baltic ports. It is impossible to load liquid ammonia in Russian ports now and lack of facilities for transshipment of hazardous mineral fertilizers is noted," Kuznetsov informed.

Production of main kinds of mineral fertilizers in Russia is growing in recent years, he added.