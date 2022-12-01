Toyota plant in St. Petersburg undergoes conservation procedure

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The Toyota plant in St. Petersburg is undergoing the conservation procedure, press service of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Thursday.

"As regards the authority of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, we inform that the plant undergoes the conservation procedure after the production stoppage but possible options of the production site development are being considered in cooperation with the St. Petersburg government," the Ministry informed.

Toyota announced the decision to close its assembly plant in St. Petersburg in September. Operations of the plant were suspended from March 2022 due to a break in the supply system.