Absolute daily record of gas supplies for November set on November 29 — Gazprom

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Gazprom delivered a record high daily gas volume for November to Russian consumers over the gas transmission system on November 29, the Russian gas holding said on Thursday.

"The demand for company’s gas from the gas transmission system declined over the period by 5.7% (by 12.8 bln cubic meters). At the same time, on November 28, the record high gas volume for that day was supplied to Russian consumers over the Gazprom’s gas transmission system, and the absolute all-time high daily maximum for November was achieved on November 29 - 1,486.7 mln cubic meters," Gazprom said.

High level of reserves and performance of underground gas storages makes possible to quickly withdraw a required gas volume against the dramatic temperature drop and the rise in consumption, Gazprom said earlier.