Gazprom gas output down 19.4%, exports down 44.5% in 2022

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Since the beginning of the year, Gazprom has reduced gas production by 19.4% year-on-year to 376.9 bln cubic meters, according to the company’s preliminary data. Gas exports to non-CIS countries for 11 months fell by 44.5%, or by 76.3 bln cubic meters, to 95.2 bln cubic meters.

At the same time, the average daily export of Gazprom in November decreased by 3.9% compared to October to 133.3 mln cubic meters. Demand for Gazprom's gas from the gas transmission system in the domestic market of Russia decreased by 5.7%, or by 12.8 bln cubic meters, over 11 months.

Russian gas exports to China continue to grow via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline under a bilateral long-term contract between Gazprom and CNPC. Deliveries regularly go beyond the daily contract quantities, Gazprom said.

"According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, gas extraction from European underground storage facilities started on November 14. As of November 29, 2.3 bln cubic meters were withdrawn, which is 3.3% of the volume of gas pumped in preparation for the heating season. At the same time, the load on Europe's UGS in the current fall-winter period will be higher than in previous years, due to changes in logistics and gas supply sources to the European market," Gazprom noted.

In addition, Ukraine is also taking gas from underground storage facilities. The volume of gas in UGS facilities in Ukraine as of November 29 was 14% or 2.3 bln cubic meters lower than last year’s figure.

Global demand for gas decreased by about 55 bln cubic meters due to reduced demand in the EU, the statement said. "The reduction in gas consumption in the European Union has become a key factor in reducing gas demand around the world. Over the eleven months of this year, according to the first preliminary estimates and available operational data, global demand decreased by 55 bln cubic meters. It should be noted that the decrease in gas consumption by 27 EU countries amounted to around 50 bln cubic meters, in the UK - more than 6 bln cubic meters," Gazprom wrote.