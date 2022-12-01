US to cash in on crisis in Europe, seeks to live at expense of others — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 1./TASS/. The US seeks to live at the expense of others, as it will be profiting on the economic and energy crises in Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference on European security issues on Thursday.

"The United States is now living at the expense of Europe, and it will be cashing in on the economic crisis and energy crisis that Europe has found itself in. They will be selling gas to Europe at four times the price that Europe used to pay for the Russian gas, and they will be advancing their anti-inflation laws, allocating subsidies worth hundreds of billions of dollars to their industries to lure investors away from that very Europe, and eventually Europe will find itself de-industrialized," Lavrov said.

According to the top diplomat, Europe itself is using such tactics against other states.

"All these 'initiatives' - the European political community, that is, all but Russia and Belarus, is an open invitation to ruin the OSCE, to create a Western clique, from which they will be advancing their initiatives, including unilateral illegal sanctions and the creation of some kind of tribunals for the confiscation of funds. This is a colonial mentality that still lives on. The desire to live at the expense of others," Lavrov stressed.