LONDON, September 30. /TASS/. Russia is little dependent on the services of those British companies whose exports have been limited in response to the inclusion of new regions in Russia, Russian ambassador in London Andrey Kelin has told TASS. Earlier in the day he was summoned to the Foreign Office in connection with the accession of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions to Russia.

"Actually, we do not depend on these services very much. In the past, we did use the listed services - both legal and architectural - more than once, but since all [Western] legal firms left Russia back last spring, I think that this loss is not very significant to us. We have our own, fairly independent firms that are capable of coping with everything we need," he said.