Russian retailers start selling iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian retailers have begun selling the iPhone 14 smartphones and Apple Watch 8 presented in September, a TASS correspondent reports.

In particular, in the Re:Store chain of stores, the cost of smartphones of the Pro Max series with a memory capacity of 1,256 GB starts from 144,990 rubles ($2,412), 128 GB - 134,990 rubles ($2,244), according to the retailer's website. There are no other models of smartphones on the site.

The start of sales of new iPhone 14 models is also reported in the official Telegram channel of the Beeline mobile operator. Smartphones are still available in pre-order mode. "The number of Apple smartphones is limited," according to the Telegram channel.

The M.Video - Eldorado retailer began selling Apple Series 8 smart watches in its stores. There are two versions of smart watch: with a dial of 41 and 45 mm, each of them is available in four colors: midnight, silver, starlight and product RED. The cost of devices starts from 41,999 rubles ($698).

Also, the sale of new watches started in the online store of the Megafon mobile operator, according to the company’s website.

In September, iPhone 14 sales started on the Yandex Market and Ozon marketplaces.