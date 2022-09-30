Ruble weakens against dollar after agreements on accession of new regions to Russia signed

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The ruble exchange rate started to weaken against the dollar after the signing of agreements between Russia and the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, according to trading data.

As of 04:10 p.m. Moscow time, the dollar added 1.03% and reached 57.8 rubles. The euro is lost 2.95% and is around 53.9 rubles.

Before the signing of agreements, the dollar exchange rate was 56.74, losing 0.82%. The euro exchange rate decreased by 4.58%, to 53 rubles, according to trading data at 03:55 p.m. Moscow time.