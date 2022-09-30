Revocation of TurkStream export license won’t affect gas pipeline’s operation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The fact that the export license of the operator of TurkStream was revoked due to new EU sanctions will not affect the gas pipeline’s operation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"This does not affect its operation, the gas is flowing," he said, answering a related question.

Earlier the TurkStream operator announced the early revocation of the company's export license due to new EU sanctions. However, the new sanctions do not limit gas supplies via the gas pipeline to Turkey and European countries, and the company has applied to renew the license. The official notification was sent by the Dutch authorities in reference to the prohibition of the supply of goods and services, in particular technical assistance and maintenance, for use in Russia, including its exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.

The TurkStream export gas pipeline consists of two lines, one of which is designed to supply gas to Turkey, the second - to the countries of Southern and South-Eastern Europe. The total capacity of TurkStream is 31.5 billion cubic meters. The pipeline was put into operation in January 2020.