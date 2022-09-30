Gazprom shares up more than 5%

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The price of Gazprom shares rose by 5.41% during the main trading session on Moscow Exchange on Friday to 238.72 rubles per share following approval of record 1H dividends of 51.03 rubles per share, or 1.208 trillion rubles ($20 bln) in total, according to trading data as of 12:45 pm Moscow time.

As of 1:10 pm the company’s shares were down by 1.66% trading at 222.71 rubles per share.

Earlier on Friday, Gazprom shares were down by more than 16% at 189.42 rubles per share.