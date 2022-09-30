Euro exchange rate down below 51 rubles on Moscow Exchange first since October 2014

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The euro exchange rate fell below 51 rubles at some point during foreign currency trading on Moscow Exchange on Friday for the first time since October 2014, according to trading data.

As of 1:02 pm Moscow time the euro exchange rate was down by 8.18% at 51 rubles, while the dollar was down by 6.8% at 53.31 rubles.

By 1:22 pm the euro narrowed losses to 3.7% trading at 53.48 rubles. Meanwhile, the dollar was down by 3.83% at 55.01 rubles.

The MOEX Index was down by 0.59% at 1,942.18 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index was up by 3.74% at 1,112.38 points, according to trading data as of 1:22 pm.