Dollar exchange rate down below 54 rubles on Moscow Exchange first since July 1

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The dollar exchange rate dropped below 54 rubles during foreign currency trading on Moscow Exchange on Friday for the first time since July 1, according to trading data.

As of 12:37 pm Moscow time the dollar exchange rate was down by 5.68% at 53.96 rubles, while the euro was down by 6.47% at 51.95 rubles.

By 12:55 pm the dollar extended losses to 5.72% trading at 53.93 rubles, whereas the euro was down by 6.06% at 52.17 rubles.

The MOEX Index was up by 0.43% at 1,962.18 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS was up by 7.02% at 1,147.57 points, according to trading data as of 12:55 pm.