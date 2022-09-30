Dollar exchange rate down below 55 rubles on Moscow Exchange, euro falls below 52 rubles

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The dollar exchange rate dropped below 55 rubles during foreign currency trading on Moscow Exchange on Friday for the first time since July 21, while the euro fell below 52 rubles first since October 2014, according to trading data.

As of 11:50 am Moscow time the dollar exchange rate was down by 3.95% at 54.95 rubles. By 11:04 am the euro was down by 6.9% at 51.71 rubles.

By 12:15 pm the dollar extended losses to 4.25% trading at 54.78 rubles. Meanwhile the euro was down by 5.44% at 52.52 rubles.