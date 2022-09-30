Backup communication channel in Nenets Region is due by late 2023

TASS, September 30. An alternative communication channel in the Nenets Autonomous Region will be ready by late 2023, the local government’s press service said, adding the construction will continue in winter.

The current fiber-optic cable from Rostelecom provides the Internet, television, and telephone services in the region. The communication channel coming from the Komi Region is the only channel, and in case of a failure communication and online services are disrupted.

"The backup communication channel will be launched by the end of 2023. In winter, the Nenets Telecommunication Company will continue working on the region’s main "digital" construction site," the press service said.

The construction began in 2022. The Nenets Telecommunication Company prepared the route, trenches and began laying a cable from Naryan-Mar towards Kharyaga. In May, the backup communication channel passed tests successfully.

Main construction works are planned for the season of 2022-2023. "We have purchased all the 168 kilometers of cable," the press service quotes head of the Department of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Communications, Anton Lebedev, as saying. "As soon as the winter road (Naryan-Mar-Usinsk winter seasonal road) is ready, we will send out equipment for the channel construction. We plan to finalize the work by December, 2023, and we will do everything to launch this channel as early as possible."

About new communication channel

By having the new communication channel, the region will make sure users will not have to face situations where due to failures of Rostelecom’s cable they are left without the Internet, since this is the only fiber-optic communication line in the region. In such situations, main services of terrestrial and mobile communications are transferred to the region’s backup satellite communication channel, but its capacity is insufficient.

The Nenets Autonomous Region pays special attention to the construction of a fiber optic network, as it will provide, first of all, a stable Internet connection. "Our main goal is to create a communication system, where failures in Rostelecom’s equipment will not affect users in any way. So that our people could even remain unaware of a failure: switching to another cable would be automatic. All services must work smoothly, since we provide a large number of public services. It is important that telecommunications provide all digital services," the press service quoted the Nenets Region’s Governor Yury Bezdudny as saying.