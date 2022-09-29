Poland puts Gazprom Export on national sanctions list

WARSAW, September 29. /TASS/. The Polish authorities have put Gazprom Export on the national sanctions list. Similar information appeared on Thursday on the register of companies and individuals from Russia and Belarus put into it by Poland earlier, which was published on the website of the Interior Ministry.

Being put on the list means "freezing all financial and economic assets, banning provision of any financial or economic resources to those included in the list or for their benefit, banning conscious and deliberate participation in actions whose target or consequence is to avoid the above mentioned measures," the ministry said.

According to an explanation of the decision, Gazprom Export is already sanctioned by the US, same as its first deputy chief executive officer Mikhail Sereda.