Central Bank says legal persons to be able to buy hostile states’ securities without limit

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Legal entities will be able to buy securities of issuers from unfriendly states without any restrictions, regardless of whether they have the status of a qualified investor or not, according to the decision by the Bank of Russia released on Thursday.

Previously, the regulator set limits on transactions with such assets for non-qualified investors, individuals. Beginning from October 1, 2022, the share of foreign securities in an investor’s portfolio may not exceed 15%. From November 1, 2022, this limit will be 10% and from December 1, 2022 - 5%. Since January 1, 2023, brokers will not be allowed to fulfil non-qualified investors’ orders if they increase the positions on securities issued by companies from unfriendly states.

Meanwhile, these restrictions are not applicable to foreign issuers whose principal activities are in Russia.

Moreover, the proportion of purchased foreign assets in the total value of an investor’s portfolio will be calculated based on data as of the end of the previous trading day. By ceasing to make calculations online, brokers will be able to fine-tune their operational process more quickly, the regulator noted.