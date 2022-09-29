Diplomat says Russia awaits UN efforts to lift Western sanctions on fertilizers and grain

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Moscow is awaiting UN efforts to remove Western restrictions impeding the exports of Russian grain and fertilizers, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

"We are waiting for the United Nations’ efforts to make the Europeans and Americans lift a number of obstacles that prevent the full supply of Russian fertilizers and grain to the global market," she noted.

The diplomat explained that she was referring to the removal of several economic and logistical restrictions against Russia. "The issue is about permitting Russian vessels to enter European ports, and foreign vessels to enter Russian ports," she said, adding that it is also "necessary to remove the sanctions against Rosselkhozbank since it services the lion’s share of all transactions with fertilizers and food."