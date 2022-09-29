Russia plans to increase wheat supplies to Algeria, ministry says

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russian producers plan to increase wheat supplies to Algeria, the Agriculture Ministry reported on Thursday.

The meeting of the mixed intergovernmental commission on trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation chaired by Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev and Algeria's Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Mohamed Abdelhafid Henni was held on Wednesday, according to the ministry.

"The issues of development of agriculture trade, including an increase in Russian grain supplies, is given particular emphasis. I would like to thank the Algerian colleagues for consistently easing the requirements to import of grain products. This enabled our exporters to increase wheat supplies to the Algerian market. That said, amid the current environment major joint efforts will be needed for further boosting export volumes," Patrushev was quoted as saying.

Last year mutual trade between the countries reached $3 bln, the ministry said, adding that the minister pointed out diversification of trade and boosting trade in civilian industry products as the main long-term task. In particular, engineering, energy, mining industry and pharmaceuticals industry may become prior areas for partnership development.

Earlier, the Russian Agriculture Ministry said Moscow resumed wheat supplies to the Algerian market in June 2021 following a five-year pause.