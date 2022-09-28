Gas production in Russia down 10% in January - August to 389 bln cubic meters — statistics

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russia lowered natural gas production in January - August 2022 by 10.4% against the like period of the last year to 389 bln cubic meters, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

in August, gas production was at 38.5 bln cubic meter, or 22.4% smaller than in August 2021, but 5.4% more than in July 2022.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) production totaled 21.6 mln tonnes in the reporting period, up 13.5% against the same period in 2021. LNG production in August 2022 stood at 2.4 mln tonnes, up 59.2% in annual terms and up 2.9% monthly.

Associated petroleum gas production scaled up by 1.9% to 66.6 bln cubic meters in January - August 2022.