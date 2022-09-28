EU proposed new package of sanctions against Russia, including oil price cap

BRUSSELS, September 28. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) has proposed to the EU countries a new package of economic and individual sanctions against Russia, including the introduction of a cap on prices for Russian oil, head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced at a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday.

The EU leadership announced its intention to introduce new restrictive measures against Moscow, in particular, after the decision of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), Kherson region and the liberated regions of the Zaporozhye region to hold referendums on joining Russia.

"Russia has escalated the invasion of Ukraine to a new level," von der Leyen said noting that the EU is "determined to make Kremlin pay the price for this further escalation."

"Today, we are proposing a new package of biting sanctions against Russia," the head of the EC said.

Oil price cap

According to the head of the EC, Brussels proposed introducing a price cap for Russian oil.

""Today in this package we are laying the legal basis for this oil price cap," she said.

"Certain developing countries still need Russian oil <…> This oil price cap will help reduce Russia’s revenues on one hand and it will keep the global market for energy stable on the other hand," she explained.

Earlier G7 finance ministers announced their intention to introduce a cap on Russian oil prices. To do this, they want to create a "broad international coalition" and prohibit the provision of any services for the sea transportation of Russian oil if it is sold at a price higher than the limit agreed upon by such a coalition.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on September 1 that Moscow would stop the supply of oil and oil products to countries that would decide to limit the cost of its oil. He stressed that Russia will not work "on non-market conditions". Novak called the proposals to impose restrictions on the price of Russian oil "complete absurdity."

Imports worth 7 bln euros

According to von der Leyen, the new sanctions will affect trade. "We propose sweeping new import bans on Russian products. This will keep Russian products out of the European market and deprive Russia of an additional 7 bln euros in revenues," she said.

"We are also proposing to extend the list of products that cannot be exported to Russia anymore. The aim is here to deprive Kremlin’s military complex of key technologies. For example, this includes additional aviation items or electronic components and specific chemical substances," she said. According to her, such measures "will additionally weaken Russian economic basis and its capacity to modernize."

The sanctions proposed by the European Commission now have to be approved by the 27 member states of the European Union. As expected, this will be one of the key topics on the agenda of the informal summit of heads of state and government of the community in Prague on October 6-7.