CPC Marine Terminal loads 41.5 mln tonnes of oil from September 1 to 15

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) loaded 41.5 mln tonnes of oil from the sea terminal for exports from January 1 to September 15, 2022, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"As of 15 September 2022, crude oil lifting from the Marine Terminal amounted to 41.5 mln tonnes. Since the beginning of 2022 until mid-September, 382 tankers were processed in Yuzhnaya Ozereevka," the statement said.

In January-September 2021, the loading amounted to around 43.9 mln tonnes of oil.