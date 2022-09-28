Germany believes Nord Stream lines won’t be suitable for use any time, paper says

BERLIN, September 28. /TASS/. Germany’s security services believe both lines of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and one line of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will not be suitable for use any time after the alleged sabotage, Der Tagesspiegel daily reported Wednesday, citing sources in the country’s government.

If the pipeline strings are not repaired quickly, a lot of salt water will pour into the gas pipelines, causing corrosion. Meanwhile, specialists from the German Foreign Ministry, and some other federal agencies and the Office of the Federal Chancellor are discussing the aftermath of the incident, according to the report. As a first step, the paper points out, the Federal Police will now tighten control of German territorial waters and its ships will more closely monitor the relevant routes of critical infrastructure.

Moreover, federative states will have to beef up security along the coastal regions of the North Sea and the Baltic Sea, Tagesspiegel added. However, there are still concerns about the safety of LNG terminals currently under construction, as well as underwater and telecommunication cables.

The European Commission, German security bodies and the Federal Intelligence Service (Bundesnachrichtendienst, or BND) believe that an act of sabotage was the reason for pipeline incidents, the publication said. Due to the complexity of the incident, experts and sources in the German government suggest only a state actor could have performed it. Speculations are directed towards Russia, though the motive is not clear, according to the newspaper. The BND is actively participating in the investigation, evaluating the photos of possible movements of vessels prior to the blasts.

One theory is that divers could have planted explosives in two strings of Nord Stream and one of the two pipes of the not yet launched Nord Stream 2. According to the newspaper, the points of explosions indicate that the leaks are huge and the rate of pressure falling is correspondingly high. Moreover, there is a considerable distance between three locations where the leaks occurred. Due to the size of the leaks, a large volume of salt water can get into pipes, the publication concluded.