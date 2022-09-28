Scientists register for the first time hornets in Arkhangelsk Region’s north

ARKHANGELSK, September 28. /TASS/. Experts of the Laverov Center for Complex Arctic Studies (Arkhangelsk) for the first time found hornets in the Arkhangelsk Region’s north. The earlier registered northern border of their habitat was 500-700 kilometers to the south, the center’s Director Ivan Bolotov told TASS.

"The earlier maps by entomologists have not indicated as their habitat the northern and central parts of the Arkhangelsk Region. The center’s specialists have found a nest of hornets in the village of Kenitsy (in the Kholmogorsky District). We have heard oral claims about found hornets in the Dvinsky Bereznik area and more southern areas of the Arkhangelsk Region, such as the Kotlassky District - the extreme south, on the border with the Vologda Region. We can say, the habitat has shifted by 500-700 km," the scientist said.

The common hornet (Lat. Vespa crabro) is a large wasp, which can be up to 35 mm long. It lives in the temperate geographical zone of Eurasia, the Far East and partly in North America. According to the expert, he had never met hornets in the Arkhangelsk Region. However, in the 1990s, the Arkhangelsk University’s collections had single samples of Vespa crabro, which had been collected in the region’s south.

The center’s experts found the hornets’ nest in a wooden building in the territory of the Kholmogorsky tectonic node.

Hornets build nests from chewed, saliva-soaked wood and bark. In autumn, males die, and females (queens) begin to search for wintering places - most often under the bark and in tree hollows. In spring, surviving females form colonies, build nests and lay eggs. "We’ll see whether the hornets will survive this winter. If they survive, then next summer they may be numerous in the Kholmogorsky District," he said. According to the scientist, the spread of hornets may cause certain risks for apiaries. "Numerous hornet colonies around apiaries will create certain risks, since they act as predators," he added. "The impact on apiaries, on beekeeping may be significant."

According to the scientist, residents of the areas where hornets live, must be careful in forests, because these big wasps may attack people approaches the nest, and their bites may cause serious allergic reactions, even an anaphylactic shock.

Butterfly shift

In addition to hornets, other insect species also have significantly spread to the Arkhangelsk Region’s north. A blue ribbon butterfly (Lat. Catocala fraxini) was seen near Arkhangelsk. A few butterflies were collected at night time.

That species also has been specific for the region’s southern areas, the scientist continued. According to him, the found butterflies were local: females had laid eggs in the previous season, and the butterflies hatched from the pupa and developed right on the outskirts of the regional center. "Nowadays, we can watch in real time how some insects are shifting to the north. The climate is getting warmer, the last summer was hot, and we can see more southern species already in the northern part of the region," he said, explaining the progress of insects hundreds of kilometers to the south.