Arctic concessions must be used in Norilsk renovation

TASS, September 28. Arctic concessions and infrastructure credits must be used in the Norilsk renovation, Associate Professor at the Public Administration and Public Policy Department of the Institute of Social Sciences of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the President of the Russian Federation (RANEPA), and coordinator of the Center for Development of the Arctic (PORA) Alexander Vorotnikov said.

The comprehensive plan for Norilsk’s social and economic development to 2035 outlines the investments of 120.1 billion rubles ($2 billion), where 24 billion rubles will come from the federal budget, 14.8 billion - from the Krasnoyarsk Region’s budget, and 81.3 billion - from the Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel).

"It will be possible in solving the issue of lacking infrastructures to use Arctic concessions, that are similar to the Far Eastern concessions," he said. "This mechanism of the public-private partnership is used to speed up implementation of infrastructure projects."

"As yet, northern regions are just ‘eyeing’ the new ‘option’," he said, adding concessions in the Arctic require bigger financing from the state, and the expenses must be compensated after facilities are put operational. The Arctic concession could be used in Norilsk in the construction of a waste-processing plant, he said.

Norilsk is one of the northernmost cities in the world. It is home to 180,000 people, 26% of whom are employed with the Norilsk Nickel Company. Mass construction in Norilsk was in the 1940s-1950s and in the 1960s-1990s. Presently, the city does not have new construction projects. Nornickel announced earlier, about 100 new apartment houses of 400,000 square meters would be built in the city before 2035.