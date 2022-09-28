Thawing Arctic ice increases wind’s role in mixing of upper water layers, scientists say

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Scientists of the Lomonosov Moscow State University found a link between the shrinking ice cover in the Barents Sea and the increase of winds in the region, which consequently stimulates more active mixing of water layers, the university’s expert Vladimir Ivanov told TASS.

Researchers have studied indicators of the atmosphere and the sea over recent 20 years and analyzed the energy exchange between these environments.

"The fundamental conclusion is the conclusion about possibly growing response in the "ocean-ice-atmosphere" system due to retreating ice edge in the Barents Sea in the north-easterly direction," the scientist said. "In the atmosphere, this leads to bigger intensity of energy exchange above the ice-free surface, which provides increased wind waves and vertical mixing. Ultimately, this leads to changes in water’s vertical structures."

The shortening ice season favors a more intensive warming of the upper sea layer, which, due to the active mixing process, increases the temperature of the entire water column, he continued. The conclusions will help to predict changes that will happen in other Arctic seas.

"The more intensive inflow of warm Atlantic waters into the Barents Sea additionally contributes to the water column warming and to further reduction of the ice cover, which indicates the progressive "Atlanticization" of the sea," he said.

The Barents Sea plays an important role in the Arctic climate system: it is located in the border zone, influenced by both temperate and Arctic latitudes. At the same time, the air temperature in the Arctic is rising several times faster than elsewhere on the planet - this is the so-called polar amplification effect. Scientists forecast that in the second half of this century, the Barents Sea will be the first Arctic basin, which will remain ice-free all year round.