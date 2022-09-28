New operator of Sakhalin-2 to expand sales geography, including India

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, September 28. /TASS/. The new operator of the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project plans to expand its sales geography, Sakhalin Energy Commercial Director Andrey Okhotkin told a forum on Wednesday, adding that the company does not rule out supplies to India.

"Not only the role of China will be rising, this being a long-lasting process, but of all main so-called developing economies, India in the first place, as well as Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Myanmar, Thailand. All those regions will obviously buy LNG, including ours," he said.

Meanwhile, the logistics chain will be substantially extended, Okhotkin added.

"This particularly concerns India, we have not entered it yet. We are comfortable with redirecting such flows there," he said.