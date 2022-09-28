Nord Stream incidents result from deliberate acts, EU top diplomat says

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stated on Wednesday that the incidents with gas leaks in the Nord Stream gas pipelines were the result of a deliberate act.

"All available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act. We will support any investigation aimed at getting full clarity on what happened and why, and will take further steps to increase our resilience in energy security," according to a statement by EU foreign policy chief released on the website of the EU Council.

"Any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure is utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response," Borrell stressed.

Three leaks were registered within several hours in Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. The first was detected in Nord Stream 2 close to the Danish island of Bornholm. Later two leaks were revealed in Nord Stream. Aircraft and vessels were advised to stay five miles away from the incident site. The authorities of Denmark and Sweden said they considered the emergency as a deliberate act.