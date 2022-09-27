Global Energy in Multipolar World to be focus of Russian Energy Week

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Roscongress Foundation has published the business program of the 5th Russian Energy Week International Forum to be held on October 12-14 in Moscow. The programme, much of which is dedicated to the international agenda, comprises more than 40 events grouped into six topics under the banner ‘Global Energy in a Multipolar World’, the Foundation said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Since the very first Forum, Russian Energy Week has become a popular platform for discussions on a wide range of issues concerning the development of the global fuel and energy complex. Every year, the business programme’s agenda gets bigger, with new hot topics and issues emerging for discussion. It’s important that in times of difficulty for the global economy and public life, representatives of government, business, academic and civil circles can come together for an honest dialogue and to exchange views regarding the outlook for world energy," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying.

"During the global energy crisis, it’s important to mobilize all forces. The new challenges are also providing new opportunities for the sector. Our objectives, and those of the entire global energy community, are to carry on working, not to stop but to move forward. Russian Energy Week is a wonderful platform at which objectives can be updated in many sectors of industry," said Anton Kobyakov, Advisor to the President of the Russian Federation, Executive Secretary of the REW 2022 Organizing Committee.