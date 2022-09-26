Brent crude oil price below $83 per barrel first since January 11

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for December 2022 delivery decreased below $83 per barrel on London's ICE on Monday for the first time since January 11, 2022, according to trading data.

As of 8:10 pm Moscow time the Brent price was down by 2.6% at $82.82 per barrel.

As of 8:25 pm the price of Brent oil extended losses to 2.75% trading at $82.69 per barrel. Meanwhile the price of WTI oil for November 2022 delivery was down by 2.77% at $76.56 per barrel.