Rosatom fulfills all contractual obligations despite sanctions — CEO

VIENNA, September 26. /TASS/. Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom fulfills all contractual obligations, despite the sanctions, the company’s CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Monday. He was speaking at the 66th annual session of the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"Despite the unprecedented sanctions pressure, we are fulfilling all our obligations under the concluded contractual relations. Not a single construction site of Rosatom has stopped," Likhachev stressed.

Rosatom ranks first in the world in terms of the number of NPP construction projects abroad - 35 power units. Apart from construction of nuclear power plants, Russia exports nuclear fuel (Russia occupies 16% of the world market) and natural uranium enrichment services. The company is engaged in geological exploration and mining of uranium abroad, the creation of nuclear research centers in different countries, etc. According to the company, the total value of the foreign orders for a ten-year period in 2021 amounted to $139.9 billion, an increase of 1.1% compared to the previous year.