Most Arctic business residents implement projects in tourism, expert says

MONCHEGORSK /Murmansk Region/, September 26. /TASS/. One in five projects, which business residents implement in the Arctic Zone, is in the tourism sector. Out of existing 500 business residents, 102 companies develop tourism projects in the Russian Federation’s Arctic Zone, representative of the Russian Far East and Arctic Development Corporation Vladimir Gudkov said during the Day of Arctic Investor, organized in the Murmansk Region.

"Every fifth project is in tourism, and other popular sectors are services, transport, logistics, real estate and development," he said. "Generally speaking, tourism is an attractive direction not only in the Murmansk Region, but in the entire Arctic Zone."

According to his presentation, 102 residents work in tourism, 82 - in services, 61 - in transport and logistics. "For two years, the Murmansk Region has been the leader terms of the number of business residents, and three traditional leaders are the Murmansk, Arkhangelsk and Karelia Regions, where 75% of all the Arctic business residents are working," he added.

According to him, 32 projects have been implemented, 60 are developing actively. The investments have made 46 billion rubles ($782 million). The residents have offered 4,500 jobs, and by 2030 the number of new jobs will make almost 23,000.

During the Day of Arctic Investor, the 500th business resident received the status. The company will build a tourism facility on the White Sea in Kandalaksha, the Murmansk Region.

About the Russian Federation’s Arctic Zone

The Russian Federation’s Arctic Zone is the world’s biggest special economic zone, where investors enjoy special tax and administrative terms. Any business, registered in the Arctic, having a new investment project worth at least 1 million rubles ($17,000), may become a business resident. Business residents in the Murmansk Region develop projects in tourism, agriculture, mining, fishing, metallurgy, transport, logistics, and services.