Arctic business residents plan to invest $624 million in Krasnoyarsk Region’s economy

KRASNOYARSK, September 26. /TASS/. The Russian Federation’s Arctic Zone’s 20 business residents plan to invest in the Krasnoyarsk Region’s economy 36.7 billion rubles ($624 million), and another 28 companies, having the investment portfolio of 2.2 billion rubles ($37 million), will receive shortly the residential status, the region’s Ministry of Economy and Development said.

"As of today, the region has registered 20 business residents of the Russian Federation’s Arctic Zone. The announced investments will make 36,735.39 million rubles, and the companies will offer 1,622 jobs," the ministry said. The businesses will develop projects in tourism (6 projects), in the IT sphere, trade and mining. "The authorities have prepared documents for another 28 companies, which will become business residents. Their investments are planned at 2,223.26 million rubles, and they will offer 2,120 jobs," the ministry added.

The biggest existing project is the Syradayskoye coal deposit, where investments are more than 33 billion rubles ($560 million). This project is being implemented by the Severnaya Zvezda Company (a part of AEON). The company will build an open-cut mine with the capacity of 5 million tonnes a year at the initial stage and 10 million tonnes a year at the second stage. Additionally, the project includes the construction of a processing plant, the Yenisei sea port, a road, a shift town, a power plant and an airfield.

The Russian Federation’s Arctic Zone is the world’s biggest special economic zone, where investors enjoy special tax and administrative conditions. Any business, registered in the Arctic, having a new investment project worth at least 1 million rubles ($17,000), may become a business resident.