Russian senior diplomat, UN under-secretary-general discuss grain deal implementation

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin has held a meeting with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths to discuss the current situation in Ukraine and the implementation of the grain deal, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement after the two diplomats’ talks on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

"They held an in-depth discussion of the current situation in Ukraine with a focus on the implementation of the ‘Black Sea initiative’ on exports of Ukrainian food by sea. It was noted that the initiative and the Russian-UN memorandum on normalizing national exports of agricultural products and fertilizers are an integral part of the ‘package’ proposal of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on food security," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.