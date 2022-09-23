EAEU extends 1,000 euros threshold for duty-free import of goods until April 1, 2023 — EEC

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The 1,000 euros threshold for duty-free import of goods to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be valid until April 1, 2023, Iya Malkina, official representative of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), said at a briefing on Friday.

"Today, the threshold of 1,000 euros for duty-free imports of goods by individuals has been extended until April 1, 2023. Let me remind you that in the spring of this year, the commission's council raised the threshold for duty-free import to 1,000 euros for goods transported by carriers or in postal items, as well as imported in luggage by all types of transport, except for air, or on foot," Malkina said.

As she recalled, such a threshold was set on a temporary basis until October 1 of this year. According to her, the extension of this measure will help support citizens in the face of sanctions pressure and avoid a shortage of essential goods and critical imports.

Earlier, the EEC reported that the extension of the 1,000 euros threshold for duty-free delivery of goods to Russia from foreign online stores after October 1 was not discussed.

In spring, the threshold for duty-free purchases in foreign online stores in the Eurasian Economic Union was raised from 200 euros to 1,000 euros. The decision was approved by the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission and was to remain in force until October 1, 2022.

It concerns the import of goods by individuals. If the value of the parcel exceeds this amount or its weight is more than 31 kg, it is necessary to pay a fee of 15% of the order value, but not less than 2 euros per 1 kg, Malkina noted.

According to her, this measure allows supporting citizens ordering goods for personal use in foreign online stores, as well as avoiding a shortage of goods.