Russian stock indices decline as Friday trading closes

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. At the end of the week the Russian stock market was again dominated by sellers.

As a result, by the end of trading session, the MOEX index fell by 4.61% to 2,089.87 points, the RTS index decreased by 2.79%, to 1,141.81 points.

"Taking into account the ongoing news flow in the context of developments on the geopolitical contour of the Russian Federation, the Friday factor played a pronounced role - investors fixed profits, fearing the implementation of any risks over the weekend," said Alexander Bakhtin, investment strategist at BCS World of Investments.

Shares of exporters were negatively affected by the ruble strengthening and the decline of oil prices to lowest values since the beginning of 2022.

The dollar exchange rate fell by 1.21% to 57.62 rubles, the euro dropped by 1.6%, to 56.01 rubles. The price of Brent oil on Friday fell by 4.9% to $86.03 per barrel for the first time since the beginning of February this year.

The external background remained negative both against the backdrop of complex geopolitics and in the light of a series of rate hikes by the world's central banks.

"The tightening of monetary conditions by the Fed, the Bank of England and other regulators reinforces fears of a recession. The US dollar, based on the dynamics of the DXY index, has rewritten 20-year highs. This is negative for all risky assets, including commodities," Bakhtin believes.

On Friday, the leaders of growth were the shares of the gold miner Seligdar (+0.42%), shares of the titanium producer VSMPO-Avisma (+0.04%).

The decline leaders under the pressure of the global negative background were depositary receipts of the EMC holding (-11.5%), shares of MMK (-10.7%) and the biotechnology company HSCI (-10.06%).

According to BCS World of Investments, on September 26, the MOEX index will be within the range of 2,020 - 2,200 points, the forecast range for the dollar-ruble pair is 57-60 rubles.