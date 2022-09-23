St. Petersburg authorities will help Toyota employees find new jobs — city governor

ST. PETERSBURG, September 23. /TASS/. St. Petersburg's employment service will provide job assistance to employees of the local Toyota plant after its closure, Governor of the city Alexander Beglov told TASS on Friday.

He noted that such skilled workers will be in demand in the defense industry.

"As for the further employment of the plant's personnel, I can say that the industry of St. Petersburg, enterprises of the military-industrial complex need qualified personnel, so people leaving Toyota can and will be in demand there. St. Petersburg employment agencies will assist them in finding new jobs," Beglov told TASS.

He noted that the Toyota Motor Company took "unprecedented measures to provide social assistance for employees who were laid off."

"The social package was customized in accordance with the proposals of the government of St. Petersburg. We will ensure that all obligations to employees, including the receipt of compensation payments by them, are fulfilled," the governor said.

Toyota announced Friday that it is closing its production facility in St. Petersburg. The company promised that it will fulfill all obligations to employees and provide compensatory payments. It also promised to retain after-sales service for Toyota and Lexus vehicles and support for the dealer network. In March, Toyota suspended the operation of its plant in St. Petersburg due to disruptions in the supply chain. The Toyota Motor plant in St. Petersburg was opened in 2007.