Global environmental agenda to remain relevant, says head of En+ Group’s power business

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The environmental agenda will remain relevant globally despite the present period of turmoil, head of the power business of En+ Group Mikhail Khardikov told TASS on Friday.

"We believe the environmental agenda will be relevant. Indeed, there is some turmoil now, but it will come to an end at some stage. Those working on the environmental agenda now will have an advantage in the future," he said.

Khardikov added that the company is maintaining all of its goals for carbon neutrality. In particular, it plans to construct new water power plants and a wind power plant, modernize aluminum smelters, as well as readying the shift of coal plants to gas in case a respective decision on gasification of the Irkutsk Region is taken.

En+ Group is a vertically integrated producer of aluminum and electricity. The company holds electricity generating assets with an installed capacity of 19.7 GW and aluminum production facilities with an annual capacity of 3.9 mln tonnes (through a controlling stake in Rusal).

The main shareholders of En+ are Oleg Deripaska's investment company B-Finance (44.95%, of which voting rights are limited to 35%), the Glencore trader (10.55%), whereas 21.37% of shares are owned by the company.