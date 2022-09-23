Euro exchange rate down to 56 rubles on Moscow Exchange, dollar below 58 rubles

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The euro exchange rate fell to 56 rubles during foreign currency trading on Moscow Exchange on Friday for the first time since July 21, 2022, while the dollar dropped below 58 rubles first since August 19, according to trading data.

As of 1:20 pm Moscow time the dollar exchange rate was down by 2.28% at 57.5 rubles, while the euro was down by 2.81% at 56 rubles.

By 1:45 pm the euro exchange rate slightly narrowed losses to 2.49% trading at 56.16 rubles, while the dollar exchange rate was down by 1.95% at 57.69 rubles.

The MOEX Index was down by 3.7% at 2,109.9 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index was down by 1.92% at 1,152.05 points.