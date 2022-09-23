Russia’s grain harvest outlook for 2022 upgraded up to 152 mln tonnes, says expert

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The Institute for Agricultural Market Studies (IKAR) has upgraded Russia’s grain harvest outlook for 2022 to 150-152 mln tonnes, including 99-100 mln tonnes of wheat, Director General of the Institute Dmitry Rylko told a conference on Friday, adding that the Russian Grain Union also expects a record grain harvest.

"The reality has surpassed our expectations on certain parameters, and though they were record, they turned out rather modest. We had to upgrade our harvest [outlook], which currently stands at 99-100 mln tonnes of wheat and 150-152 mln tonnes of grain in general," he said.

Previously, the IKAR projected Russia’s grain harvest at 147-148 mln tonnes, including 97 mln tonnes of wheat.

Vice president of the Russian Grain Union Alexander Korbut confirmed at the conference that Russian farmers might boast a record grain harvest this year. "We are heading towards a record high, with experts discussing whether it is going to hit 145 mln or 151 mln tonnes," he said.

"With 151 mln tonnes, the export potential is enormous, though judging by three months exports have not been high. Exports have been at the level of three months of 2016-2017 agricultural year, amounting to 10 mln tonnes. To compare, Ukraine shipped 7 mln tonnes," Korbut noted, adding that he expects this season’s export range from 62 mln tonnes to 43 mln tonnes.