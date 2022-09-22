West’s restrictions against Russian oil exacerbate imbalance on global market — document

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Western restrictions against Russian oil and the accompanying difficulties with logistics exacerbate the imbalance on the global market, according to the guidelines for budget, tax and custom tariff policy of the Russian Federation for 2023 and the planning period of 2024 and 2025. A copy of the document was obtained by TASS.

"Western countries' trade restrictions against Russian oil and the accompanying logistical difficulties only exacerbate the imbalance in the global market, provoking a sharp and destructive rise in energy prices for the global economy," the document says.

It is also noted that according to a forecast for oil reserves in 2022-2023, tension in the world market will continue. However, as OPEC+ countries increase oil production, oil prices are expected to gradually return to a range of $70-80 per barrel.

"The 2022-2023 outlook for oil inventory levels suggests that global market tensions will persist as a moderate surplus will not allow for a rapid return to comfortable inventory levels, contributing to oil prices remaining at elevated levels," the text says.