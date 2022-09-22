Russia to allocate 4.2 trillion rubles ($70.1 bln) from NWF to balance budget

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Ensuring a balanced budget will require the allocation of 2.9 trillion rubles ($48.3 bln) from the National Wealth Fund (NWF) in 2023. and 1.3 trillion rubles ($21.7 bln) in 2024, according to the guidelines of the budget, tax and customs tariff policy for 2023-2025 (the text of the document was obtained by TASS).

"During 2023-2024, the funds of the National Wealth Fund will be used to ensure the balance of the federal budget in the amount of 2.9 trillion rubles and 1.3 trillion rubles, respectively, creating conditions for the transition from 2025 to the normalization of budget policy," the document says.

It also clarifies that in 2023 the volume of the NWF will amount to 6.253 trillion rubles ($104 bln), in 2024 - 5.947 trillion rubles ($99.6 bln), in 2025 - 6.644 trillion rubles ($110 bln).