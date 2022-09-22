Russian PM projects deficit budget for next three years

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. There will be deficit budget in Russia in 2023-2025, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a government meeting on Thursday.

"During the whole period there will be deficit budget, with state borrowings being its main source," he said.

"We expect a total of over 26 trillion rubles ($435 bln) worth of revenues in 2023, which is less than this year in nominal terms, but substantially more than in the previous year when the economy was hit by the coronavirus-related processes," he said, adding that "expenditures will slightly increase compared with this year to 29 trillion rubles ($486 bln)".