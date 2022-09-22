Russia’s draft budget suggests enforcement of budget rule in 2025, says finance minister

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russia’s draft federal budget for the next three years suggests enforcement of the budget rule in 2025 and normalization of the budget policy, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at a government meeting on Thursday.

"The budget has been drafted considering the parameters of macroeconomic forecast suggesting gradual economic recovery and stable positive growth rates reached as early as in 2024. The draft budget suggests normalization of the budget policy and budget rules that imply primary budget balance, gradually being enforced in 2025," he said.

Basic oil and gas revenues amounting to 8 trillion rubles ($134 bln) were considered when revenues were calculated, the minister added. "All that will be received beyond basic oil and gas revenues will be sent to the National Wealth Fund. This will allow reducing budget deficit from 2% of GDP in 2023 to 0.7% in 2025," he said.

Moreover, the draft budget suggests a reduction of non-oil and gas deficit from 7.9% in 2023 to 5.7% in 2025, according to the minister.