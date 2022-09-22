No decisions made on special economic measures amid mobilization — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September. 22 /TASS/. No decisions on the introduction of special economic measures amid partial mobilization have been made at the moment, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"At the moment, no decisions have been made in this regard. Actually, there were no paragraphs about this in the signed decree [of the Russian President]," he said.

Commenting on the question of whether there are any conditions under which such decisions can be made, Peskov said, "At the moment, there are no such conditions".

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin backed a proposal by the Defense Ministry and the General Staff on a nationwide partial mobilization and signed the relevant decree. He pointed out in a televised address to the nation that the line of contact in the zone of Russia’s special military operation stretches "over 1,000 kilometers long", and that the allied forces were fighting "not just against neo-Nazi units but actually against the entire war machine of the collective West", which threatened Russia’s very existence.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said 300,000 reservists would be called up as part of the partial mobilization, and they would undergo all necessary training before being deployed to the special operation zone.